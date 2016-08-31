Aug 31 Large U.S. shale oil companies, flush
with cash raised through stock offerings, are gobbling up
properties in the Permian Basin straddling Texas and New Mexico,
a trend that could boost U.S. oil output in the second half of
2017.
Hess Corp and Devon Energy Corp are among
oil and gas companies that tapped the equity market in the first
eight months of the year, raising a total $20.40 billion.
That is the most since at least 1996, barring 2014 when the
energy companies raised $20.46 billion in the first eight months
of the year.
The industry raised $19.78 billion through stock offerings
in all of 2015, according to Reuters data, but almost all of
this was used to pay off debt.
Now, an uptick in oil prices is encouraging healthier energy
companies to buy up assets that will give them a competitive
edge once prices move closer to $60 a barrel.
At least 16 of the 32 U.S. shale companies that have sold
shares this year said they were raising money to buy acreage.
No immediate jump in output is expected since it can take up
to 12 months from "spud to sale", said Todd Heltman, a senior
energy analyst at wealth management firm Neuberger Berman.
But Bill Costello, a portfolio manager at Texas-based
investment firm Westwood Holdings Group, said production could
increase by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2017.
"Companies are not coming out and saying they are raising
money to drill more," Costello said. "But the assumption is you
are not going to make the acquisition unless you are going to
drill on it."
For now, production is expected to keep slipping, a hangover
from the drop in the number of active drilling rigs last year.
U.S. shale oil production is expected to drop by 85,000 bpd
to 4.47 million bpd in September from August, falling for the
10th month in a row, according to the Energy Information
Administration.
PERMIAN BASIN FAVORED
The U.S. benchmark oil price has more than halved
since mid-2014 to about $45 per barrel, but that has done little
to discourage Wall Street investors from buying equity issued by
U.S. oil and gas companies.
"We are in an environment where the rich get richer," said
Chad Mabry, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets and Co.
Investors are not willing to fund just any acreage
purchases, though - just those in areas that are considered the
most viable and cost effective to drill.
The Permian Basin and the SCOOP and STACK fields in Oklahoma
are favored regions, said Christian Ledoux, senior portfolio
manager at South Texas Money Management.
About $8 billion deals have been made for Permian assets
over the last three months alone.
Many of these were funded through stock offerings, including
a $1.63 billion acquisition by Concho Resources Inc and
a $980 million purchase by SM Energy Co in Texas earlier
this month.
Some companies have said they can generate an adequate
return on investment in the Permian even with crude trading at
$45-$50 per barrel.
"My firm belief is the Permian is going to be the only
driver of long-term oil growth in this country," Pioneer Natural
Resources Co Chief Executive Scott Sheffield said on a
conference call last month.
"It's got the best rock, obviously the best margins, and it
will provide essentially the only growth long-term."
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Arathy S. Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Ted Kerr)