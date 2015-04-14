(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 14 Oil production from major U.S.
shale plays will decline by almost 60,000 barrels per day
between April and May according to new estimates from the Energy
Information Administration.
Production is expected to decline in the Bakken, Niobrara
and Eagle Ford plays next month. Only the Permian Basin is
expected to post a small month-on-month increase in output
("Drilling Productivity Report" Apr 2015).
With the number of rigs drilling for oil in the United
States down by almost 53 percent in just six months, according
to oilfield services company Baker Hughes, the shale boom
appears to be approaching a turning point.
The crude market remains substantially oversupplied as a
result of past production, but the degree of excess supply
should narrow in the coming months.
The attached chartbook presents a selection of contemporary
indicators for supply, demand, stocks and prices, including
spreads, in the U.S. oil market: link.reuters.com/jek54w
