By John Kemp

LONDON Jan 14 Decline curves are fundamental to understanding the outlook for U.S. shale oil production over the next two years.

Each well has its own unique production profile and there can be enormous variation between wells in adjacent spacing units let alone in different counties, plays and states.

There is no such thing as an "average" well. Producers attempt to estimate likely future output by finding similar wells located nearby. But even then predicting output involves a good deal of judgement and uncertainty.

Nonetheless, it can be useful to describe standard decline curves for a particular play or county as a very rough way to understand its attractiveness to drillers and how quickly output is likely to fall unless reduced output from existing wells is replaced by new ones.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's National Energy Modelling System (NEMS) employs decline curves to assess the expected ultimate recovery (EUR) from wells in different parts of the United States.

For the 2013 edition of the EIA's Annual Energy Outlook (AEO) decline curves were constructed for the top 15 percent, the middle 70 percent, and the bottom 15 percent of wells for tight oil plays like Bakken, Eagle Ford and Permian/Wolfcamp ("Oil and gas supply module of the National Energy Modelling System: model documentation 2013").

The 2014 AEO employed an even more fine-grained approach which constructed decline curves for wells in individual counties within shale plays ("Oil and gas supply module of the National Energy Modelling System: model documentation 2014").

The key parameters for these standard curves are the initial production rate (barrels per day produced within the first 30 or 60 days), initial decline rate, and degree of curvature in the decline curve.

Standard curves for Bakken, Eagle Ford and Permian wells based on the 2013 AEO parameters are illustrated in the Reuters chartbook: link.reuters.com/wux73w.

Wells drilled into the Eagle Ford tend to be much more productive initially than wells in either the Bakken or the Permian Basin.

But Bakken wells, especially those with medium initial production rates, decline more slowly over time than Eagle Ford and Permian wells.

Combining initial production rates and decline curves, Eagle Ford and Bakken wells tend to produce more crude oil overall and more quickly than wells drilled into the Wolfcamp/Permian.

Of course, the cost of drilling and fracturing also varies substantially between and even within the plays, depending on the burial depth of the shale, the length of the laterals, number of stages fracked and difficulty of the geology.

Decline curves only capture the revenue side of drilling a well, not the cost, and even that is an imperfect measure.

Decline curves only capture the revenue side of drilling a well, not the cost, and even that is an imperfect measure.

But they do provide an indication of how responsive different plays will be in the event that drilling and completions slow or even fall below the replacement rate.