By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 18 The biggest product of the U.S.
petroleum industry is not oil, gas or condensate but water --
billions and billions of gallons containing dissolved salts,
grease and even naturally occurring radioactive materials.
In 2007, when the shale revolution was still in its infant
stages, the U.S. oil and gas industry was already producing more
than 20 billion barrels of waste water per year, according to
researchers at the Argonne National Laboratory ("Produced water
volumes and management practices in the United States", 2009).
The industry's daily output was 5 million barrels of oil, 67
billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 55 million barrels of
water, according to federal government statistics.
Argonne estimated that more than 7.5 barrels of water were
produced for every barrel of crude, and 260 barrels of water for
every million cubic feet of natural gas, based on state and
federal records for onshore oil and gas production.
If offshore production is included, the figures drop
slightly to 5.3 barrels for every barrel of crude and 182
barrels for every million cubic feet of natural gas.
But all these numbers are likely to understate the
water-to-oil and water-to-gas ratios, since some of the most
important states, including Texas, did not report their
production statistics in sufficient detail to compute ratios
accurately.
Older wells produce a higher proportion of water, so states
with a long history of oil and gas production and large numbers
of ageing stripper wells tend to have the highest volumes of
water production and the highest water-to-oil and water-to-gas
ratios.
The five old oil- and gas-producing states of Texas (7.4
billion barrels of water), California (2.6 billion), Oklahoma
(2.2 billion), Kansas (1.2 billion) and Louisiana (1.1 billion)
accounted for almost three quarters of water production in 2007.
California oil wells produced more than 10 barrels of water
for every barrel of oil, rising to 22 barrels in Kansas and 43
barrels in Illinois. In contrast, North Dakota reported just 134
million barrels of produced water in 2007, an average of three
barrels of water for every one of oil.
Unfortunately, there are no more-recent comprehensive
nationwide estimates. But the amount of produced water being
handled is now much higher thanks to the shale revolution.
In Pennsylvania, for example, gas production rose from 0.20
trillion cubic feet in 2006 to 2.26 trillion in 2012, and the
amount of produced water quadrupled from 6.6 million barrels to
24.4 million, according to the Pennsylvania Department of
Environmental Protection.
Across the United States, water production is now probably
between 60 million and 70 million barrels every day, based on
the rise in oil and gas output.
Yet the issue of produced water commands hardly any
attention compared with the enormous media interest shown in the
much smaller volumes of water employed in fracking operations.
RE-USE AND DISPOSAL
Much of the water produced from offshore wells, which
accounted for around 590 million barrels in 2007, just 3 percent
of the total, is treated and discharged at sea, subject to
strict controls enforced by the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency.
From onshore oil and gas wells, small quantities of waste
water are cleaned up and put to beneficial uses irrigating
crops, watering livestock, de-icing roads, and in aquaculture,
power plants, dust suppression and fire prevention.
But the vast majority of water from onshore oil and gas
wells, accounting for more than 92 percent of all produced
water, is re-injected underground to maintain pressure in the
reservoir (71 percent) or into non-producing formations for
disposal (21 percent).
Produced water is the technical term used by engineers and
regulators to describe all the water brought to the surface from
a hydrocarbon well.
Some is flowback water, which was originally injected during
the fracking phase and then returns to the surface in the first
few days and weeks of the well's production.
But most is formation water, which is naturally present
along with oil and gas in petroleum-bearing rock formations and
comes to the surface with the oil and gas.
Because the flowback and formation water has been in contact
with the hydrocarbon-bearing formations, it picks up some of the
chemical characteristics of the formations and the hydrocarbons,
as Argonne explains.
SAFETY ISSUES
Flowback water contains traces of the chemicals injected
into the well along with the water and proppant during fracking
operations.
The chemical additives include anti-microbials,
anti-coagulants, corrosion and scale inhibitors, emulsion
breakers and solvents.
The chemicals have become a prominent target for
anti-fracking campaigners, who fear they could contaminate
underground drinking water supplies or surface water when they
return to the surface.
In practice, these additives comprise less than 0.5 percent
of the volume of liquid injected into a typical well.
Most are chemically identical to those found in common
household cleaning products, cosmetics, antifreeze and food,
according to North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources,
which regulates the state's oil and gas industry ("North Dakota
Rural Water", July 2012).
By contrast, the much larger quantity of produced formation
water has received much less attention, probably because the
industry has been managing it without major controversy for
decades.
Formation water contains large amounts of dissolved grease
and other organic compounds, as well as salts and radioactive
substances found in the Earth's crust.
Most produced waters are more saline than seawater, which
limits their use in agriculture or power plants, where corrosion
is an important consideration.
Some of the trace elements are commercially useful. Iodide
recovered from produced water in Oklahoma is the largest source
of iodine in the United States, according to USGS.
Other elements are more potentially problematic, however. In
some parts of the United States, including Pennsylvania,
produced water contains high concentrations of radionuclides
such as radium and strontium formed by the decay of uranium and
thorium naturally occurring underground.
That hasn't stopped states in the Northeast and Midwest,
including New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan, from
spreading produced water on the roads to suppress dust in summer
and de-ice them in winter, according to the U.S. Geological
Survey ("USGS investigations of water produced during
hydrocarbon reservoir development", November 2014).
RISK EVALUATION
By and large, the petroleum industry has dealt with the
problem of produced water safely. High-risk practices that were
once common, such as giant surface evaporation ponds, have
mostly been banned.
There is a huge disparity between the media attention given
to the environmental and safety issues linked to water used in
fracking, the volumes injected underground, and the chemical
additives used, and the much larger volumes of formation water
handled by the industry every day.
On average, it takes 2 million to 4 million gallons of water
to fracture a new oil well in North Dakota, according to the
state regulator, which is between 50,000 and 100,000 barrels.
But the United States was handling 55 million barrels of
produced water every day in 2007, the latest available data for
the country as a whole.
In a classic case of not putting the risks from industrial
processes into proper perspective, campaigners have focused on
the threat of contamination and earthquakes from the relatively
small amounts of water being employed in pressure pumping
operations while ignoring the much larger volume of produced
water being handled, mostly safely, by the rest of the industry.
