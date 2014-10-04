LOS ANGELES Oct 3 A shark attack that left a
surfer injured on the central California coast late on Thursday
has prompted the closure of three public beaches in the area
controlled by Vandenberg Air Force Base, the military
installation said on Friday.
The surfer suffered lacerations to his knee, and his
surfboard was scraped in the attack by a shark measuring 8 to 10
feet in length, according to a report by Shark Research
Committee President Ralph Collier, who is investigating the
incident.
The base and Collier's report did not say what type of shark
was involved, but local media described it as a great white.
Vandenberg Air Force base, about 160 miles northwest of Los
Angeles, said in a notice that Surf, Minuteman and Wall beaches
would remain closed until late afternoon on Sunday "due to
safety considerations."
The attack occurred in the early evening on Thursday in
waters one-quarter mile north of Wall Beach, the base said.
Despite intense media attention generated by shark attacks
on humans, such incidents are fairly rare along the U.S. Pacific
Coast, with 154 unprovoked attacks authenticated off California
since 1900, according to the Shark Research Committee.
Thirteen fatal shark attacks on people have been documented
in California during the past 60 years , with the two most
recent of those, in October 2010 and October 2012, occurring at
Vandenberg's Surf Beach, the group said.
"More people are killed by toasters than by sharks," said
Shark Research Institute archivist Marie Levine. "Every creature
is born with a menu in its brain. ... Humans are not part of a
shark's menu."
On the opposite U.S. coast, two women escaped unharmed after
a great white shark attacked their kayak in the waters off
Manomet Point in Plymouth, Massachusetts, earlier this month.
In July, a great white hooked by fishermen on a pier bit a
swimmer along Southern California coast near Manhattan Beach
when the man inadvertently swam into the struggling shark. The
man survived with lacerations to his torso.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting
and writing by Eric M. Johnson from Seattle; Editing by Kim
Coghill)