By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES, March 14
LOS ANGELES, March 14 A white tip shark shipped
from New York and placed into an outdoor pool for a Kmart
commercial in Los Angeles died after showing signs of distress,
an official from the animal welfare group that monitored the
production said on Thursday.
The American Humane Association (AHA), which certifies film
and TV productions with animals, had a representative at the
scene of the shoot on March 6 and it says everything possible
was done to ensure the 5-foot (1.5 meter) shark's safety.
The shark's death follows longstanding criticism of the use
of animals in Hollywood productions. Last year, the horse-racing
show "Luck" on HBO was axed after the deaths of three horses
used in the drama series.
The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of
Animals (PETA), which said it received details on the shark's
death from two on-set whistleblowers, criticized the American
Humane Association in a letter to the group over the shark's
death.
"Sharks are sensitive animals who, in captivity, require a
highly specialized and controlled environment," the PETA letter
read. "Given the delicate nature of this species, why would the
AHA approve the transport and use of this animal?"
The shark was placed into a 60,000 gallon (227 liter)
outdoor tank in the Van Nuys suburb of Los Angeles, said Karen
Rosa, senior adviser for the film and television unit of the
American Humane Association. She added that was a good amount of
water for the fish.
"We honestly don't know why the animal died. It was not
being mistreated. It was not being harmed," Rosa said.
Early in the day, the shark seemed to be in good condition,
but at one point the association representative noticed it
showed signs of distress, Rosa said.
"As far as I know, it was immediately insisted upon that the
animal receive specialized aquatic veterinarian care," she said.
Oxygen was pumped into the tank and the shark was given a
shot of adrenaline to try to stabilize it before it was
transferred to an aquatic compound for care, where it died the
same day, Rosa said.
The shoot was for a Kmart commercial, but a representative
for the retailer could not disclose the concept behind the
television spot.
"We take this matter seriously and safety is always our
paramount concern," Howard Riefs, a spokesman for Kmart owner
Sears Holdings, said in a statement.