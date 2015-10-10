By Suzanne Roig
HONOLULU Oct 9 A 25-year-old surfer was bitten
by a shark off the famed North Shore on Hawaii's island of Oahu
on Friday, and the man was rushed to a hospital where he was
listed in critical condition, emergency officials said.
The shark measured between 10 and 12 feet (3 to 3.7 meters),
according to officials with Honolulu Emergency Medical
Services. It was unclear what species of shark it was.
The man, after he was bitten on the left leg, was helped
ashore by another surfer and paddle boarder and a kayaker who
towed them in, said Shane Enright, a spokeswoman for the
service.
Others on the beach helped put the man on a surfboard and
used a board's leash as a tourniquet as they waited for an
ambulance to arrive, Enright said.
The man was taken in critical condition to a local trauma
hospital for treatment of injuries on his left leg, she said.
It was believed to be the fifth shark attack in Hawaii this
year.
Oahu Ocean Safety lifeguards have been patrolling the waters
around a 2 mile (3 km) area where the attack occurred and have
closed nearby beaches, officials said. A decision to reopen them
will be made on Saturday.
