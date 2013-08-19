Aug 19 A 16-year-old boy surfing along the
eastern shore of Hawaii's Big Island was bitten in the legs by a
shark over the weekend in the second such attack in the state in
less than a week, authorities said on Monday.
The boy was flown by helicopter on Sunday to the Hilo
Medical Center, in the island's largest city, and was listed in
satisfactory condition on Sunday night, said William Aila,
chairman of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Beaches along the Pohoiki coastline were closed to the
public after the incident as a precaution, he said. Earlier on
Sunday, Hapuna Beach on the northwestern end of the Big Island
was shut down after lifeguards there spotted a shark, but that
area has since been reopened, Aila said.
Aila said the teenage victim, who was bitten across both
legs, was in the water at one of the few areas along the rocky
Pohoiki coast that are suitable for surfing. He said details of
the attack, including the type of shark involved, were sketchy.
Hawaiian television station KHON-TV reported that the boy
was attacked from behind or the side by an 8-foot, gray-colored
shark while surfing at a spot called Dead Trees in Pohoiki Bay,
and was pulled to shore by other people.
"He was coming down the waves, and the shark came from the
side and took him out by the legs," one witness, another teenage
boy who said he was nearby in the water, told KHON. His name was
not given.
Lifeguard Nohea Matsuoka said the victim suffered "two big
lacerations to his buttocks and his thigh."
Authorities will survey the Pohoiki area, "and if there are
not signs of the shark, it will be reopened, possibly today,"
Aila said.
Aila said the incident marks the ninth shark attack on a
person in Hawaiian waters this year. Last Wednesday, a
20-year-old woman from Germany had her arm bitten off by a shark
while snorkeling in Maui, he said.
KHON said another surfer was attacked by a shark on Oahu on
July 29, and a woman was bitten in the abdomen while swimming on
Maui the following day.
Aila said Hawaii typically documents five or six close
encounters between people and sharks every year, including bites
or cases in which a shark may actually bump into or brush up
against someone.
Fatal attacks in Hawaii are rare, the last one occurring
several years ago, he said.
