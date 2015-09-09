Sept 9 U.S. shark researchers caught and tagged
2,835 sharks along the East Coast this spring, a record number
which they say reflects a growing population thanks to federal
protections.
It surpassed the 1,831 sharks captured and tagged in 2012
during the survey which is conducted every three years by the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The numbers have increased in each survey since 2001, and
point to steady population gains, NOAA spokeswoman Shelley
Dawicki said.
The increased shark count comes in the wake of a spate of
shark attacks on swimmers this summer off the coast of Florida
and the Carolinas, though researchers say the annual trend is
about normal.
Sharks were on the decline in 1986 when the first survey
took place during a worldwide boom in commercial sharkfin
fisheries to feed Asian markets.
U.S. protections for sharks in a fishery management plan
went into effect in 1993. The plan banned fishing for certain
sharks and limited fishing seasons for others, among other
rules.
"I think that's what turned it around - effective
management. Just the decrease in fishing pressure on these
species has helped quite a bit," said Lisa Natanson, a scientist
who leads the survey at the Narragansett Laboratory of NOAA
Fisheries' Northeast Fisheries Science Center.
The survey, which takes place in April and May, begins off
the coast of Florida where sharks spend the winter and spring
and follows their migration route to Delaware as waters warm.
This year and last, bad weather ended the survey in North
Carolina.
Since 1996, each survey has been conducted in same manner,
including use of the same bait and gear, Natanson said. The
researchers note the age, sex, size and location of the sharks
they encounter during tagging.
The survey allows researchers to collect data immediately,
as well as years later when a tagged shark is inadvertently
caught in fishing gear.
The NOAA survey is the longest running coastal shark
research survey along the East Coast, but many other shark
tagging programs add to research data, Natanson said.
NOAA's Cooperative Shark Tagging Program involves 7,000
volunteer commercial and recreational anglers who tag sharks on
the Gulf and Atlantic in North America and Europe.
A tagging and tracking project for mako sharks at the Guy
Harvey Research Institute at Nova Southeastern University since
2009 has been following the sharks migratory behavior.
