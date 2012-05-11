DETROIT May 11 Carroll Shelby, designer of the
Shelby Cobra and other sports cars that placed him in the
pantheon of auto industry legends, has died at age 89, his
company said on Friday.
He died on Thursday at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, according
to the company, Carroll Shelby Licensing. The firm did not
disclose the cause of death.
A post on his Facebook page last month revealed he had been
hospitalized for pneumonia.
Shelby was one of the few prominent designers to work with
all three major American car companies, starting with Ford Motor
Co in the 1960s. His last collaboration with Ford was on
the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500.
"My name is Carroll Shelby and performance is my business,"
he said in an early Cobra commercial.
Shelby was born in Leesburg, Texas, in 1923. He started
racing cars in the 1950s, and in 1959 he won the 24 Hours of Le
Mans, a marathon race held in France.
But he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition that
forced him to quit racing. In 1960 he drove one race with
nitroglycerin pills under his tongue. He complained that he
would have won if not for the pills.
Shelby had a heart transplant in 1990 and a kidney
transplant in 1996.
In 1962 Shelby test-drove the AC 260 roadster, the car made
with a Ford engine that would become the Shelby Cobra. His
company built the first Cobras in Venice, California. Two years
later, Ford asked Shelby to develop a high-performance Mustang.
"Whether helping Ford dominate the 1960s racing scene or
building some of the most famous Mustangs, his enthusiasm and
passion for great automobiles over six decades has truly
inspired everyone who worked with him," said Edsel Ford II,
grandson of the No. 2 U.S. automaker's founder Henry Ford.
His contract with Ford ended in 1970, and he then worked
with Chrysler and General Motors Co. In 2001 Shelby was working
with Ford again.
Shelby is survived by three children and his wife, Cleo.