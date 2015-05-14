SEATTLE May 14 The first of two Royal Dutch
Shell drilling rigs slated for Arctic oil exploration
arrived in Seattle on Thursday as environmental activists geared
up for days of protests over plans to store the equipment at the
city's port.
Shell is planning to use Seattle as a base to store and
maintain the rigs and other equipment as it resumes exploration
and drilling this summer in the Chukchi Sea off Alaska, where it
has not drilled since a mishap-filled 2012 season.
The decision to resume drilling, and the port's decision to
allow Shell to lease space in Seattle, has been met with anger
by some city leaders and environmental activists who say
drilling in the delicate Arctic ecosystem could lead to an
ecological disaster.
Environmental groups also contend that weather conditions
make it impossible to safely drill in the remote Arctic, a
region that helps regulate the global climate because of its
vast layers of sea ice.
Over coming days and weeks, protesters are planning dozens
of demonstrations, including in boats and kayaks, to try to
prevent the rigs from leaving again. At least one city
councilman, Mike O'Brien, said he planned to participate.
Activists constructed an approximately 20-foot-tall
(6-meter) metal tripod at the entrance to Shell Oil's fuel
transfer station in Seattle on Tuesday to try to block access to
the rigs.
The Puget Sound region has for decades been a hub for
equipment used in energy drilling in Alaska even as some
environmental groups and politicians have pushed for the
region's economy to move beyond oil, gas and coal and into clean
energy.
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and the City Council have urged the
port to reconsider its lease to Shell, and the city's planning
department has ruled that the port's agreement with Shell is in
violation of its city permit.
The Port of Seattle had asked Shell to delay its plans to
move the Polar Pioneer rig to the city on Thursday while it
appealed. Shipping company Foss Maritime has also appealed the
ruling.
A Shell spokesman said it intended to move ahead with plans
to dock the rigs at the port despite the permit questions and
protests. A timeline of when Arctic exploration would resume was
not yet known, he said.
The other rig planning to dock in Seattle, the Noble
Discoverer, was at the Port of Everett and also headed to the
city this week.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Johnston
and Eric Beech)