By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, June 3 Michael Brune is pleased that
activists in kayaks are training for another "Paddle in Seattle"
to confront an expected Royal Dutch Shell rig on its
way to the Arctic to explore for oil. What makes the head of the
Sierra Club just as happy is the effect Shell's Arctic ambitions
are having on his own environmental organization.
Sierra's funding drive against the resumption in Arctic
drilling has taken in three times more money than usual
campaigns by the nation's oldest green group, said Brune, though
he wouldn't reveal specific amounts. And the group's petition
opposing President Barack Obama's decision in favor of Shell
last month has collected more signatures than any appeal in two
years.
"Our members are outraged because they believe fighting
climate change is a moral challenge and they ask how the
president can reconcile this move with his goals on climate
change," Brune said. "All of it is getting a much higher
response rate than we expected."
With its pristine landscapes, the Arctic has always captured
the imagination of environmentalists around the world. But
Shell's exploration plans were a reminder that the polar region
is home to what the U.S. government estimates is 20 percent of
the world's undiscovered oil and gas. (Graphic: Arctic oil and
gas reserves: reut.rs/1AJHotZ)
For environmental groups from the Sierra Club to Greenpeace,
that combination makes Arctic drilling a powerful symbol for the
broader fight over climate change. Global activists are
increasingly focused on stopping major extraction projects, with
the aim of keeping carbon reserves buried to avoid emissions
many scientists say would result in runaway global warming.
The stakes are also high for Shell, which has already
invested $7 billion in Arctic operations, though commercial oil
production remains 10 to 15 years away. Shell understands some
people oppose Arctic drilling, but global energy demand is
expected to double by 2050, said spokesman Curtis Smith. "We'll
need energy in all forms, and Alaska's outer continental shelf
resources could play a crucial role in helping meet that
challenge," he said.
GLOBAL BATTLE
But as Arctic drilling becomes a test of wills,
environmental groups say they have gained oxygen from their
success in partially closing other gateways to large carbon
extraction.
Sierra has sued in recent years to drive some of the
nation's dirtiest coal plants into retirement, an effort aided
by low natural gas prices and Obama's climate rules. Pressure
from groups such as the grassroots network 350.org has been
instrumental in delaying the Obama administration's decision on
the Keystone XL pipeline, meant to expand the connection between
Canada's oil sands and Gulf coast refineries, for more than six
years.
"People are becoming really savvy about what each of these
battles mean and the part we can play," said Emily Johnston, a
small-home builder in Seattle who was arrested in 2011 at the
White House protesting Keystone.
Johnston joined a multitude of groups and ordinary citizens
that swarmed Shell's Polar Pioneer rig last month when it
arrived in Seattle's port. Shell is deciding whether to send a
second rig, the Noble Discoverer to the port, en route to
Alaska. If it does kayakers will confront that one too. But this
is not a local battle: Arctic drilling resonates with the
environmental movement far beyond Seattle.
"We've seen expressions of support from Argentina to
Amsterdam," said Travis Nichols, a spokesman on Arctic issues at
Greenpeace, which has collected nearly 280,000 signatures under
a petition against drilling in the region since March 1. Only
15,500 of those came from the United States.
A petition at Avaaz.org, a global activist network that
calls on Seattle Mayor Ed Murray to stop Shell from using the
city's port has accumulated over 1.19 million signatures in 17
languages, including French, Dutch and Arabic.
Jamie Henn, a spokesman for 350.org, said its Facebook post
on the paddlers who confronted Shell's first rig on May 16 was
its most popular in two-and-a-half years, reaching more than 5.2
million people across the world.
POSTER CHILD
Henn said that Shell's Arctic drilling quest will make it a
"poster child" for a campaign to encourage investors to divest
holdings from fossil fuel companies. If so, it would be a blow
to Shell, which has tried to burnish its image with
environmentalists in recent years by being a leader among oil
and gas companies in recognizing the climate risks of carbon
emissions.
Anthony Leiserowitz, a climate communications expert at Yale
University, said Arctic drilling galvanizes a global audience
because - unlike local issues such as oil and gas extraction by
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking - the region has become
synonymous with the fate of the planet's climate.
"Fracking is for most people relatively invisible and hard
to imagine," Leiserowitz said. Drilling in the Arctic, on the
other hand, involves enormous rigs that can be targeted by
activists for spectacular photo ops that help with fundraising.
And its receding ice cap - which scientists say results from
rising temperatures and has repercussions for the earth's
climate and sea levels - puts the Arctic at the center of global
consciousness on climate issues.
That is one reason Obama's decision to grant Shell a permit
has generated a greater backlash against the president than his
decision to allow exploratory drilling off the U.S. East Coast.
With so much capital invested, few oil analysts expect Shell
to give up unless they encounter lengthy delays from regulators
or investors start to balk at the risks. The company hopes to
produce at least 1 million barrels per day in the Chukchi in 10
or 15 years.
"For Shell to back down at this point, it's a defeat, it's
disgraceful, it's costly," said Fadel Gheit, an energy company
analyst at Oppenheimer & Co.
But Leiserowitz said greens, who have fought to keep wide
swaths of the Arctic off limits, are in the fight for the long
term. "This has legs," he said, about environmental groups
organizing to stop Arctic drilling. "It could easily just be
getting going."
