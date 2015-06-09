(Updates with police, Shell comment)
By Victoria Cavaliere
SEATTLE, June 9 Six older women were detained by
Seattle police on Tuesday during a protest to block access to a
Royal Dutch Shell drilling rig that activists believe
may depart this week to resume fossil fuel exploration in the
Arctic, authorities said.
The six, members of an activist group known as the Seattle
Raging Grannies, were questioned and released by police after
blocking railroad tracks near the Port of Seattle, police
spokesman Patrick Michaud said.
About two dozen other protesters had left the port but were
expected back on Wednesday, he said.
Over the past month, activists have staged frequent
demonstrations against Shell's plans to drill for oil in the
Arctic, including one on May 16 when hundreds of protesters in
kayaks and small boats fanned out on a Seattle bay.
Environmental groups say drilling in the icy Arctic, where
weather changes rapidly, could lead to a catastrophic spill, and
that drilling would threaten the region's vast layer of sea ice
that helps regulate global temperatures and which they say is
already disappearing due to global warming.
One of the groups organizing the protests, ShellNo, said on
its website that the rig, the Polar Pioneer, could begin moving
north as early as Wednesday. Shell said it had not yet set a
firm departure date.
"Work continues as planned in preparation for the Polar
Pioneer's departure to Alaska," Shell spokesman Curtis Smith
said in an email. "The rig and its crew will depart Puget Sound
when the ongoing load-out is complete."
Shell has not drilled in the Arctic since a mishap-filled
2012 season, when it was forced to evacuate its Kulluk drill
rig, which eventually ran aground.
Activists say they want to launch boats once they learn the
rig is leaving the terminal. A mandatory safety zone enforced by
the U.S. Coast Guard will keep watercraft at least 100 yards (90
meters) away from the rig. That zone will expand to 500 yards
(460 meters) when it hits Puget Sound.
A spokesman for the Port of Seattle said work at Terminal 5,
where the rig is housed, had resumed as normal on Tuesday.
A day earlier, Seattle police dismantled a large tent used
by demonstrators to organize the launch of a planned protest
flotilla.
Late last month, Alaska Governor Bill Walker toured the rig,
saying Shell's resumption of drilling in the Arctic will bring
jobs and money to his state.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Johnston
and Eric Walsh)