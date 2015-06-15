European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
SEATTLE, June 15 A Royal Dutch Shell drilling rig that will search for oil and gas in the Arctic pulled out of its temporary base in Seattle on Monday for the trip north to Alaska as dozens of activists in kayaks tried to stop its movement, authorities said.
Live television news reports show the rig being towed out of its terminal at the Port of Seattle, as kayakers formed a perimeter to try to prevent it from reaching shipping channels and heading out to the Puget Sound. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
KIRKUK, Iraq, May 2 Gunmen shot dead a senior official of Iraq's state-run North Gas Company (NGC) on Tuesday as he was heading to his office in the northern oil city of Kirkuk, police and company sources said.