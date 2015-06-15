(Updates with Coast Guard, Shell comments)
SEATTLE, June 15 A Royal Dutch Shell PLC
drilling rig that will search for oil in the Arctic
left its temporary base in Seattle on Monday for the trip north
to Alaska as dozens of activists in kayaks tried to stop it,
authorities said.
Live television showed the rig being towed out of its
terminal at the Port of Seattle with kayakers fanning out in an
arc as it moved into the Puget Sound.
Twenty-five people were detained by the Coast Guard for
violating a safety zone around the vessel and were fined $500
each, Coast Guard spokesman George Degener said.
The rig paused at Bainbridge Island, west of Seattle, and
several tweets indicated it had beached. Degener said the
reports were incorrect and the rig was changing towing
configuration.
Seattle City Council member Mike O'Brien was among the
activists who paddled out to oppose Shell's plans to resume
drilling for fossil fuels in the Arctic, one of the most
ecologically sensitive regions in the world.
Environmental groups say looking for oil in the remote
Arctic could lead to a disaster in an area that helps regulate
the global climate because of its vast layers of sea ice.
Activists also say an oil spill would be nearly impossible
to handle in Arctic conditions. Shell has told federal officials
that its would be able to remove 90 to 95 percent of any oil
spill.
The rig left Seattle on Monday even as the oil major waited
on final permits from the federal government to return to the
waters off Alaska after a mishap-filled 2012 season.
Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said the rig was on schedule
and a second drilling vessel would depart for Alaska in coming
weeks.
"We remain committed to operating in a safe, environmentally
responsible manner and look forward to exploring our Chukchi
leases in the weeks to come," he said in an email.
Last week, Shell cleared major hurdles when a federal
appeals court struck down a challenge to its oil spill response
plans and after President Barack Obama upheld a 2008 Arctic
lease sale.
Activists in Alaska have also vowed to keep pressure on the
company ahead of its return to the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas,
home to whales, walrus and polar bears.
The Coast Guard said it will remain with the vessel as it
moves through the Strait of Juan de Fuca, then will leave it
once it hits the open waters of the Pacific Ocean.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Johnston
and Sandra Maler)