SEATTLE, June 30 U.S. Coast Guard and police
boats cleared a way through protesters in kayaks at a
Seattle-area port on Tuesday so Royal Dutch Shell's
second of two Arctic drilling rigs could depart for Alaska.
The activists, who have staged frequent demonstrations
during the past two months against Shell's planned oil
exploration in the Chukchi Sea, said 21 protesters in kayaks
took to the waters just beyond the Port of Everett from where
the oil rig left.
The activists who entered the safety zone around the Noble
Discoverer and were intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard and
local police who took the demonstrators to shore, said Coast
Guard spokesman Chief Petty Officer David Mosley.
No one was arrested but the Coast Guard and police team
issued five citations to demonstrators, Mosley said.
Following its pre-dawn departure, the Nobel Discoverer was
sailing on toward international waters with no blockade in its
path, Mosley said.
Shell could begin drilling for oil in the Arctic off Alaska
as early as the third week in July, when it expects sea ice to
begin clearing.
The company was given conditional approval by the U.S.
Department of the Interior in May to return to the Arctic for
the first time since its mishap-plagued 2012 drilling season.
But the federal government on Tuesday issued a potential
setback to Shell's plans, telling the company that established
wildlife protections prevent it from drilling two rigs
simultaneously within 15 miles (24 km) of each other, as it had
planned.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued Shell a permit on
Tuesday which said that under existing federal walrus and polar
bear protections, Shell must maintain a 15-mile (24-km) buffer
if it plans to drill two rigs simultaneously.
Environmentalists say the Arctic is one of the most
environmentally sensitive regions in the world and a spill would
be destructive to the ecosystem and extremely hard to clean up.
On June 15, another drilling rig that will prospect for oil
in the Arctic for Shell pulled out of the Port of Seattle and
also was met by protesters in kayaks, including Seattle City
Council member Mike O'Brien.
That drilling rig arrived in Dutch Harbor off mainland
Alaska on Saturday morning. Shell plans to drill through late
September.
Shell maintains that it has a robust safety and clean-up
plan should a spill occur.
