(Adds dateline, details on protests, departure schedule)
By Shelby Sebens
PORTLAND, Ore., July 29 Protestors rappelled off
a bridge and formed a kayak flotilla in Portland, Oregon, on
Wednesday hoping to delay Royal Dutch Shell's Arctic
oil exploration this summer by blocking the return of a ship to
Alaska that holds emergency equipment.
Greenpeace said 13 protesters lowered themselves from the
St. John's bridge in the early morning and 13 others on the
traffic level of the bridge were assisting them.
"Depending on the weather they can stay there for three to
five days," said Cassady Sharp, a spokeswoman for Greenpeace,
which says Arctic drilling could be damaging to populations of
whales, polar bears and walrus if there is an oil spill.
The danglers have food and water and plan to sleep in
hammocks suspended over the Willamette River, which provides
shipping access to the Pacific Ocean from Portland.
Several activists also assembled in kayaks and small boats
on the river below the bridge, holding a large #ShellNo sign,
local broadcaster KOIN reported.
No arrests had been made and the bridge was still open to
traffic, police spokesman Pete Simpson said.
The Fennica, an icebreaker Shell is leasing, was set to
begin its journey back to Alaska on Wednesday morning, the
protesters said, citing shipping charts. Its departure schedule
has yet to be determined, boat repair facility Vigor said.
The Fennica had returned to Portland in recent days for
repairs to a three foot (1 meter) gash it suffered in Alaska
earlier this month. The ship holds a capping stack, a piece of
equipment that would help plug a oil well, should one blow out.
Until the Fennica returns to the Chukchi Sea off northern
Alaska with this emergency equipment, Shell is not allowed to
drill into the oil bearing zone, the Interior Department said
last week in issuing the final permits for exploration.
Any delays could be costly as the exploration
season only lasts until about October, when sea ice returns.
President Barack Obama has tried to strike a balance in the
Arctic by expanding protected areas of Alaska's Arctic National
Wildlife Refuge this spring. But at the same time his Interior
Department is allowing Shell to return to drilling leases the
company obtained when George W. Bush was president.
"The Fennica will begin its return journey to Alaska once
we've completed the final preparations," Shell spokesman Curtis
Smith said.
Shell hopes to return to the Arctic for the first time since
2012, when it experienced a series of mishaps including the
grounding of an oil rig.
(Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Oregon, and Timothy
Gardner in Washington,; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Sandra
Maler)