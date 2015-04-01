By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, April 1 For a leader who has made
fighting climate change a priority, President Barack Obama's
decision to approve Royal Dutch Shell's return to oil
and gas exploration off Alaska was seen by many
environmentalists as a contradiction.
On Tuesday, his administration upheld a 2008 Arctic lease
sale, clearing an important hurdle for Shell.
The Interior Department will now consider the company's drilling
plan, which could take 30 days. But Shell, which has already
spent about $6 billion exploring the Arctic, expects to return
to polar waters this summer and is already moving oil rigs to
Alaska.
Meanwhile, environmentalists pointed to Shell's mishaps in
the region in 2012 when a massive rig ran aground and the
company was fined for pollution, raising questions about Obama's
decision:
Isn't Obama opposed to oil extraction in sensitive areas?
While his administration has championed renewable energy,
Obama has never disavowed the need for oil and gas in the U.S.
energy mix. His approach has been to balance new regulations on
high-carbon industries with an appreciation for the economic
benefits of the domestic oil and gas boom.
To counter critics, Obama can point to his January proposal
to prohibit drilling on 1.4 million acres of the Alaska National
Wildlife Refuge. In addition, drilling offshore
Alaska is in relatively shallow waters and would need less
pressure than deepwater drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, home to
the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The special U.S. envoy to the Arctic, Robert Papp, said this
week that Shell understands the importance of taking necessary
precautions after its Kulluk rig ran aground in 2012. "They
should be OK," Papp said.
With global crude prices low, why is Shell going to a remote
region in search of hard-to-extract oil and gas?
While oil prices have fallen by more than half since last
summer, offshore Arctic drilling may not produce substantial new
reserves for decades - when onshore shale deposits may start to
wane.
The fracking revolution in North Dakota and Texas has led to
the highest U.S. oil output since the early 1970s, but nobody
knows how long shale will continue to produce at high rates.
"The trick of Arctic energy development is that the time
horizons are extraordinary long, some 10 to 30 years from when
companies start these complex deals to even seeing when those
resources would get to market," said Heather Conley, an analyst
at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Shell will conduct tests to see how much oil and gas are in
the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas. The Arctic is estimated to
contain about 20 percent of the world's undiscovered oil and
gas, 34 million barrels of oil in U.S. waters alone. Only Russia
has bigger deposits. The National Petroleum Council, a group led
by oil companies that advises the Energy Department, said in an
assessment of Arctic potential last week that the region will
boost U.S. energy security. (bit.ly/1Fe08jp)
Won't this add to carbon emissions at the same time
Washington is trying to get the world to cut them?
If fracking in the continental United States declines, the
government could argue that it is simply replacing barrels it
used to produce elsewhere. The Arctic also has a lot of gas that
is lower in emissions when burned. Depending on how markets
shape up, energy companies could be drilling for more gas than
oil in the Arctic.
Could Obama be acting for strategic reasons?
Other countries are present in the Arctic. Russia is
exploring its northern waters, although Western sanctions have
forced Shell competitor Exxon Mobil to withdraw from
partnerships there. China and India are also interested in
joining partnerships to drill in the Arctic.
But the United States has a major infrastructure advantage:
Due to a decline of Alaskan oil output, the Trans Alaskan
pipeline is only operating at 25 percent of capacity and could
serve as a conduit for new oil finds. "The Alaska pipeline would
be ecstatic to get another customer," said Lou Pugliaresi,
president of the Energy Policy Research Foundation, noting that
the Russian Arctic's lack of infrastructure could make projects
slower to develop.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Bruce Wallace and
Leslie Adler)