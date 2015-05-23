SEATTLE May 22 Environmental activists who
fanned out in small boats across a Seattle bay over the weekend
in a protest over Royal Dutch Shell 's plans for Arctic
oil exploration in the have damaged "precious habitat" on the
sea floor, a state official said on Friday.
Cables used to moor a 4,000 square foot (370 sq meter)
floating barge dubbed "The People's Platform" to the floor of
Elliott Bay became wrapped around an old steel piling and pulled
it over, disturbing aquatic habitat, Department of Natural
Resources spokesman Joe Smillie said.
"It's a pretty precious habitat down there," Smillie said.
"Anytime you disturb it and move it there are implications to
the food web."
The area is a popular underwater "dive park" for people who
venture below the waves to see octopuses, sea stars and
anemones, among other aquatic life.
Environmental groups have vowed to disrupt the Anglo-Dutch
oil company's efforts to use Seattle's port as a home base for
two of its drilling rigs destined for the Chukchi Sea off
Alaska, saying drilling in the remote Arctic waters could lead
to an ecological catastrophe.
The solar-powered barge was used as a platform for speeches
and a musical "jam session" over the weekend, said John Sellers,
founder of the activist group Mosquito Fleet.
Sellers said he apologized for the damage, which was
limited, and said crews have anchored the barge in a new area
deemed by divers to be a less sensitive "underwater desert," and
materials used to moor the barge were left on the sea floor.
Activists will not face a fine, though they will have to pay
for any cleanup costs, which have not yet been calculated,
Smillie said, adding that activists have submitted an
application for an extended-use permit for the barge from the
state.
"Of course the last thing we wanted to do was to do any harm
to the sea life," said Bill Moyer, executive director of the
Backbone Campaign. "If we could do damage by putting down an
anchor, imagine how much damage an oil rig could do in the
Arctic."
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra
Maler)