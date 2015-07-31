(Recasts with vessel departure, new throughout)
By Shelby Sebens
PORTLAND, Ore., July 30 An icebreaking vessel
key to Royal Dutch Shell's plans to drill for oil in
the Arctic departed Portland, Oregon, late on Thursday,
navigating between a narrow gap of environmental activists
dangling from a bridge after a two-day human blockade.
Several Greenpeace activists appeared to bow to orders from
police to lower themselves into watercraft in the Willamette
River after spending more than 40 hours suspended from a bridge
as temperatures soared over 100 F (30 C).
The Fennica threaded a narrow gap under St. John's bridge
just before 6 p.m. local time (0100 GMT) while several of 13
original activists remained dangling in air, backed by dozens of
kayaks in the river and onlookers in a nearby park who cheered
their cause.
Shell aims to return to the Arctic for the first time since
2012, when it experienced a series of mishaps including the
grounding of an oil rig.
It is not allowed to start drilling without the Fennica,
which is carrying emergency equipment that would cap any
blown-out well, and the drilling season ends in October, when
sea ice forms.
Greenpeace says Arctic drilling could be damaging to
populations of whales, polar bears and walrus in the event of an
oil spill.
Earlier this month, Shell crew on the Fennica icebreaker
found a 39-inch (1 meter) gash in the hull, possibly caused by
an uncharted shoal, and sent it to Portland for repairs.
The icebreaker's departure on Thursday triggered a chaotic
waterborne tussle between law enforcement boats and obstinate
activist kayakers who took to the river again after originally
being moved to the side by police using loudspeakers.
Police boats made waves that tossed some kayakers overboard
and police dragged them into boats.
At least two activists were arrested, Multnomah County
Sheriff's Office spokesman Steve Alexander said. Earlier, two
activists were issued police citations, Greenpeace said.
The activists are the latest group to stage demonstrations
over the past three months, seeking to disrupt Shell ships from
heading north from Pacific Northwest port areas.
On Thursday morning, they successfully forced the Fennica to
return to a dry dock.
The icebreaker stalled when it neared the bridge on the
Willamette, which leads to the Pacific Ocean, met by protesters
waving large red and yellow banners, at times chanting "Shell
No".
"When that ship turned, that was history," kayaker Michael
Foster told Reuters.
Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said the company respects the
rights of individuals to protest but added "the staging of
protesters in Portland was not safe nor was it lawful."
As the protests stretched into the afternoon, a U.S. judge
in Alaska held Greenpeace in contempt and ordered it to pay
fines of $2,500 per hour if the protest continued, with fines
increasing daily to a rolling $10,000 per hour after Aug. 2.
It was not immediately known how much Greenpeace would have
to pay in fines, nor if its members planned new protests.
"While we respect the courts, we also respect the
increasingly urgent science that tells us Arctic oil needs to
stay underground," Greenpeace USA Executive Director Annie
Leonard said in a statement.
