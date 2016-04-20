By Suzanne Barlyn
April 20 A U.S. lawmaker has called for a
congressional committee to hold a hearing on legislation that
would make it easier for law enforcement to identify legal
owners of shell companies to curb future abuse.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, made the request
in a letter dated April 20 to House Financial Services Committee
Chairman Jeb Hensarling, a Republican from Texas.
The letter, seen by Reuters, came weeks after the
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists worked
with media outlets including The Guardian and BBC to report on
11.5 million leaked documents from Panama law firm Mossack
Fonseca.
The documents contained information on about 214,000
offshore companies and showed how individuals and corporations
were able to hide assets and avoid taxes. The documents have
come to be known as the Panama Papers.
Maloney wrote in a letter that data from the leak also
"highlight the ease with which criminals and corrupt officials
can use anonymous shell companies to hide assets from law
enforcement."
A spokeswoman for Rep. Hensarling did not respond to a
request for comment.
"It is important to remember that for individuals and
companies that have been blacklisted by the U.S. government,
anonymous shell companies are one of the only ways for them to
effectively move their money around the world - money that is
often associated with corruption, drug trafficking, and even
terrorist activity," Maloney said in the letter.
In February, Maloney and Rep. Peter King, a New York
Republican, reintroduced legislation that would require the U.S.
Treasury Department to collect information about owners of shell
companies, in the event that states are not already doing so.
Another version of the bill, sponsored by Senator Sheldon
Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, would require states to
identify and collect information about legal owners of companies
formed through state laws. In an April 14 letter to Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky,
Whitehouse also called for a hearing.
Neither Maloney nor the Whitehouse have authority to
schedule hearings.
Earlier versions have been circulating in Congress since at
least 2008 when then-Senator Carl Levin, a Democrat from
Michigan, sought to crack down on shell company abuse in states
with liberal incorporation laws.
States have fiercely opposed efforts that would require them
to collect identifying information, calling for the Internal
Revenue Service to do so instead, among other alternatives.
Separately, the Treasury Department inched closer on Friday
toward finalizing a rule requiring banks to identify legal
owners of shell companies.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bernard Orr)