* Tonnage hauled down 1.1 pct in April vs March
* First decline after seven months of gains
* April 2012 level up 3.5 pct versus April 2011
May 22 The index tracking tonnage hauled by
American trucks slipped in April compared to March, snapping
seven straight months of gains, dragged lower by slowing growth
in the wider economy, the American Trucking Associations said
on Tuesday.
The advanced seasonally adjusted for-hire truck tonnage
index however was up 3.5 percent in April against year-ago
levels.
The index fell 1.1 percent in April compared to the previous
month, after revised data showed a 0.6 percent increase for
March over February. Initial estimates released last month which
showed 0.2 percent growth for March.
"While April's decrease was a little disappointing, the
March gain turned out to be stronger than originally thought,"
ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said.
"While just one month, the April's decrease also matches
with an economy that is likely to grow slightly slower in the
second quarter than in the first quarter."
Costello added that annual growth of 3 to 3.9 percent was
expected for 2012, down from the 5.8 percent growth seen in 2010
and 2011. So far this year, tonnage has risen by 3.8 percent
compared with 2011.
The non-seasonally adjusted index dipped 5.5 percent in
April compared to March.
(Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)