U.S. Air Force suspends flying ops of Lockheed's F-35 at Luke Air Base
June 9 The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it has temporarily canceled flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona.
June 19 The index that tracks tonnage hauled by American trucks fell by 0.7 percent in May, after falling 1.1 percent in April, due to the sluggish economy, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said on Tuesday.
But the advance seasonally adjusted for-hire truck tonnage index was 4.1 percent higher than a year ago, the largest year-over-year increase since February 2012, according to data from the industry group.
June 9 The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it has temporarily canceled flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.