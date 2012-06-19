June 19 The index that tracks tonnage hauled by American trucks fell by 0.7 percent in May, after falling 1.1 percent in April, due to the sluggish economy, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said on Tuesday.

But the advance seasonally adjusted for-hire truck tonnage index was 4.1 percent higher than a year ago, the largest year-over-year increase since February 2012, according to data from the industry group.