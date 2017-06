NEW YORK Nov 20 The index that tracks tonnage hauled by U.S. trucks fell 3.8 percent in October, after sliding a revised 0.4 percent in September, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said on Tuesday.

The index was 2.1 percent lower than a year earlier, its first year-over-year drop since November 2009, the associations said. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)