NEW YORK, April 24 The index that tracks tonnage hauled by American trucks rose by 0.2 percent in March, compared with levels in February, as the economy showed moderate growth, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said on Tuesday.

The advance seasonally adjusted for-hire truck tonnage index was 2.7 percent higher than a year ago, according to data from the industry group. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)