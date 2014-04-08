By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, April 8 The United States should
strengthen a century-old law designed to protect the domestic
shipping industry, rather than relax it under pressure from the
energy industry, the chair of the Senate Energy Committee said
on Tuesday.
The 1920 Jones Act restricts the delivery of goods between
U.S. ports to ships made in the United States and flying the
country's flags.
Mary Landrieu, a Louisiana Democrat, said defending the law
is one of her top priorities and cautioned the Obama
administration not to relax the statute.
"I just want to send a signal that I am going to be - and
others will be - very vigilant about adhering to the Jones Act,"
Landrieu said at a media event where she highlighted a study
underscoring the importance of the Jones Act to Louisiana's
economy.
Landrieu is expected to face a tough re-election battle in
November as she seeks a fourth Senate term. Maritime unions'
political action committees are among her major campaign
contributors.
The validity of the Jones Act is back on the radar as a
debate rages over whether the United States should lift its
decades-old ban on the export of most crude oil - an issue that
has generated heated debate in Washington the year.
Some oil refiners argue that leaving the Jones Act intact
would put U.S. refiners at a disadvantage to foreign companies
if the export restrictions were removed because they would still
need to rely on more expensive tankers.
Landrieu supports allowing crude oil exports, but she said
on Tuesday exports and the Jones Act were different issues, and
that the administration had issued too many waivers to allow for
the use of non-U.S.-flagged ships in recent years.
"The Department of Homeland Security routinely - and in my
view abusively - approved waivers to this Jones Act," she told
reporters. "Our people have felt the negative impacts of those
hastily and unnecessarily contrived waivers."
Landrieu, who also chairs the Senate appropriations
subcommittee on homeland security, was joined on Tuesday by
several representatives of the U.S. shipbuilding industry.
The study cited by Landrieu was published by the
Transportation Institute, a lobby group for the maritime
industry, and the consulting firm PwC.
It said Louisiana ranks first among the 50 states in
maritime jobs, with 54,850. One in every 83 jobs in the state is
connected to the maritime industry, the study said.
Gross economic output related to the domestic maritime
industry in Louisiana totaled $11.34 billion last year, it said.
It was the only state with more than $10 billion in that output
category.
