NEW YORK, Sept 10 Morgan Stanley's
unorthodox plan to export U.S. compressed natural gas could give
the Wall Street bank quick access to emerging Caribbean markets
- if it can find a way to ship the fuel in bulk after decades of
other failed attempts.
A Morgan Stanley subsidiary in May applied for a license to
export CNG from Freeport in Texas, one of the only applications
of its kind in the United States. The plan, at an initial cost
of $200 million, is to load pressurized containers up to 40 feet
in length filled with CNG onto ships for export.
The potential is clear. Gas compression stations are
cheaper, faster to build and face a less stringent regulatory
process than multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG)
plants that use giant refrigerators to chill gas to a liquid for
export. CNG from the United States could be cheaper for
Caribbean consumers than domestic fuel oil or LNG.
CNG has for decades been used to power garbage trucks and
bus fleets in U.S. cities from New York to Los Angeles. Cleaner
burning than gasoline and now cheaper thanks to a domestic
drilling boom, its use in transport is on the rise in the United
States.
But for all CNG's popularity on land, shipping it overseas
has proven problematic. The number of containers and ships
required to ship meaningful volumes of CNG could make an export
project cumbersome and even economically prohibitive in the long
term, experts said.
Short-haul CNG transport could make sense in specific
circumstances, but for now LNG plants remain more feasible for
exporting gas from the United States.
"The cost of avoiding the U.S. regulatory hurdles only make
CNG at best a short-term play until some long-term and less-
costly solutions are found - a spot market, if you like," said
Gordon Pickering, director of energy at Navigant consultants.
PREVIOUS EFFORTS
Columbia Natural Gas of Ohio experimented with CNG
shipments in the late 1960s before aborting the program because
it was too expensive.
Since then, private companies like Calgary-based Sea NG
Corporation and Houston-based EnerSea Transport have been
developing ways to ship CNG by tanker. A number of pilot
programs are underway to ship small volumes of CNG.
In June last year, Nova Scotia-based Emera applied for
approval to ship CNG in containers from Florida to the Bahamas.
The main problem for Morgan Stanley, and for CNG shipping in
general, is the space the fuel takes up. While CNG is one
hundred times more compact than natural gas, it is still six
times less compact than LNG, limiting its effectiveness as a
shipped fuel.
Morgan Stanley, under the name of Wentworth Gas Marketing
LLC, has applied to export just 166 million cubic feet of CNG
per day, a tiny slice of the 70 billion cubic feet of natural
gas produced each day in the United States. Wentworth is a
Delaware company that shares a business address with Morgan
Stanley Capital Group.
That means filling and loading between 330 and 550
specifically designed containers per day, according to Frank
Haeberli, vice president of gas distribution at Hexagon Lincoln,
one of the few firms that makes these kind of containers.
While that is possible, compared with LNG it is an arduous
process. One tanker of LNG can typically carry about 3 billion
cubic feet of natural gas and can be loaded in less than a day.
Potentially thousands of containers costing anywhere between
$50,000 and $200,000 each will be needed, said one source
familiar with Morgan Stanley's plans. Regular loadings would be
required, as would constant supervision.
"Who can handle all those containers of CNG? How are you
going to move 200 of these things a day?" said one shipping
source said. "I'm a fan of natural gas, but it just doesn't
work. If it worked, we'd all be in it."
COST ADVANTAGE?
Even so, nearby Caribbean countries with growing fuel needs
have already expressed interest in importing some of the United
States' abundant gas reserves as CNG to replace dirty, expensive
fuel oil.
Fuel oil at $20 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) is
more than five time more expensive that U.S. natural gas whose
value has been depressed in recent years by ample supply.
Shipping CNG from the U.S. to the Caribbean could be cheaper
than both fuel oil and LNG, analysts said, although the price
advantage could be cut by the cost of shipping. Ocean transport
of specially designed containers filled with natural gas could
cost up to $3,500 per container, one shipping source said.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment on supply deals in the
works, but said in its May filing with the U.S. Department of
Energy that it is targeting six countries in the Caribbean and
Central America. One round trip in the Caribbean could take up
to 15 days, one shipping source said.
One advantage for Morgan Stanley over other smaller CNG
players, however, is its balance sheet.
"Money is the key," said Pat Malara, owner of Western
Cascade, which makes LNG containers for transport on ships from
the United States to Hawaii. "The guys with the deepest pockets
will be able to do it if they want."
(Reporting By Edward McAllister and Anna Sussman; Editing by
Josephine Mason and Alden Bentley)