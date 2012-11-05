WASHINGTON Nov 5 Two companies have told the United States they intend to take advantage of a waiver allowing foreign-flagged ships to take oil products and additives from the U.S. Gulf to the Northeast to help relieve a fuel crunch after Hurricane Sandy, a government source said.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a blanket waiver of the Jones Act on Friday. At that time only one company had indicated it wanted to use the waiver.

The waiver allows foreign-flagged ships to load oil products from the Gulf of Mexico until Nov. 13 and deliver it to ports in the Northeast by Nov. 20.