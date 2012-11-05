WASHINGTON Nov 5 Two companies have told the
United States they intend to take advantage of a waiver allowing
foreign-flagged ships to take oil products and additives from
the U.S. Gulf to the Northeast to help relieve a fuel crunch
after Hurricane Sandy, a government source said.
The Department of Homeland Security issued a blanket waiver
of the Jones Act on Friday. At that time only one company had
indicated it wanted to use the waiver.
The waiver allows foreign-flagged ships to load oil products
from the Gulf of Mexico until Nov. 13 and deliver it to ports in
the Northeast by Nov. 20.