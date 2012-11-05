* US waived Jones Act on Friday to relieve Northeast
* Waiver is for fuel, not crude
* Shipments must be in Northeast by Nov. 20
WASHINGTON, Nov 5 Two companies have told the
United States they intend to take advantage of a waiver allowing
foreign-flagged ships to take oil products and additives from
the U.S. Gulf to the Northeast to help relieve a fuel crunch
after Hurricane Sandy, a government source said.
The Department of Homeland Security issued a rare blanket
waiver of the 1920 Jones Act on Friday. At the time, only one
company had indicated it wanted to ship fuel to the Northeast on
a foreign ship.
"As of today, two companies have notified MARAD of their
intent to use the waiver to transport petroleum products and
fuel additives from the Gulf to the Northeast to ensure it has
the fuel needed to proceed with recovery efforts," the source
said. The Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration
is also known as MARAD.
The number of shippers could rise as companies do not have
to tell the government they intend to ship oil to the Northeast
until 24 hours after loading in the Gulf of Mexico, the source
said.
The waiver allows foreign-flagged ships to load oil products
from the Gulf of Mexico until Nov. 13 and deliver it to ports in
the Northeast by Nov. 20.
The source, who would only talk on the condition of
anonymity, would not say which companies intended to use the
waiver.
The Jones Act, part of the 1920 Merchant Marine Act, was
created to support domestic jobs in the shipping industry. It
requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships
built domestically and staffed by U.S. crews.