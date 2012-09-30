* Some old warships face costly maintenance
* Navy funding not available for most preservation
By Harriet McLeod
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Sept 30 The Patriots Point
Naval and Maritime Museum, a popular tourist spot in South
Carolina's Charleston Harbor, is facing the same challenge as
other U.S. Navy ship museums: keeping retired, once-storied
warships afloat.
Its World War Two destroyer, the USS Laffey, just had a
nearly $13 million restoration. The almost 70-year-old World War
Two aircraft carrier, the USS Yorktown, will need eventual
repairs at a cost of tens of millions of dollars.
The USS Clamagore, a 1945 submarine at a dock nearby, could
roll over in the next hurricane without extensive work to shore
up its hull. While a veterans' group tries to raise enough money
to save the sub, museum officials are making plans to have it
towed to sea and turned into an artificial reef.
"Every ship cannot be kept as a floating museum," said
Robert "Mac" Burdette, executive director at Patriots Point,
which as the country's oldest aircraft carrier museum draws
230,000 visitors a year. "I wish they could. The money's not
there in the world anymore."
The nation's 48 Navy ship museums are trying to balance
preserving history and sentiment with the expense of maintaining
huge, aging warships, a delicate act complicated by the fact
that most do not get funding from the U.S. Navy or other
government entities.
The ships need maintenance that was once done daily by
hundreds of sailors, and a few need significant restoration to
stay afloat. With the country strapped by budget woes, those
ships may have to be sunk if money cannot be found.
At Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia, the 1892 USS
Olympia, a relic o f the Spanish-American War and the world's
oldest steel-hulled ship still floating, needs up to $20 million
worth of work, said museum marketing director Hope Corse.
The museum does not have the money and cannot raise it, so
it is looking to transfer the Olympia to one of two interested
groups out of state, she said.
That solution is not ideal. The ship has not been hauled out
of the water since 1945, and towing it would be expensive and
risky, said Jesse Lebovics, museum historic ships manager.
REPAIRS PRICEY, BUT APPRECIATED
Other museums have funded costly repairs through loans from
state governments or a combination of ticket sales, donations,
grants and events. The Navy does not help finance the ships it
began donating to museums in 1948, museum officials said.
"They have to fund the fighting ships, the ones that are
still there," Burdette said.
In June, the USS Texas, a 100-year-old World War One
battleship near Houston, sprang a leak. "And it led to many more
leaks," said Andy Smith, ship manager for the Texas Parks and
Wildlife Department, which operates the ship museum. "We took on
a lot of water."
Repair and environmental cleanup cost $2 million, Smith
said. With funds that include a $25 million state bond, the ship
will now g e t major repairs, he said.
South Carolina's Patriots Point is a state agency but
receives no taxpayer dollars toward its $9.5 million annual
budget, Burdette said. The museum was able to restore the Laffey
over the course of three years with help from a $9.2 million
loan from the state.
"It's beautiful," said 92-year-old Wilbert Gauding of
Ravenna, Ohio, during a recent visit to the ship.
An original crew member, Gauding said he was a machinist's
mate second class aboard the Laffey on D-Day, June 6, 1944. "We
escorted the boats across the (English) Channel," he said. "We
did a lot of shelling of the pillboxes on the beach over there."
"If you don't bring this home to the next generation,
they'll forget what his generation did for us - the sacrifice
they made for our freedom," said Gauding's daughter, Pat
Goodhart, 63.
On the nearby Yorktown, rust streaks the hull and bulkheads.
Belowdecks where the public is not allowed, painted green Xs
mark corroded deck metal that might not bear a person's weight.
Most of the flight deck and a number of steel hull plates on the
888-foot (270-metre) carrier will eventually need to be
replaced.
To those who might suggest sinking the old warships rather
than paying for the repairs, Burdette answers that doing so with
the Yorktown could cost as much as $60 million. "We have married
her for better or worse for a lifetime," he said.
Having opted to focus on raising money for its centerpiece
exhibit, Patriots Point hopes to find a buyer who would pay to
sink the Cold War-era Clamagore within the next few years in
order to create an artificial reef and relieve the museum of
that cost burden.
The decision upset hundreds of Clamagore veterans, who have
responded by raising about $30,000 toward the $3 million needed
to save the submarine.
They are not optimistic about the likely success of their
efforts.
"I don't think we're going to be able to come up with the
bucks," said veteran George Bass, 86, of Salisbury, North
Carolina, who served for nine years on the Clamagore. "It means
everything to us. It would be just like losing a member of your
family."
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Peter Cooney)