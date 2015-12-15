COLUMBUS, Ohio An Ohio treasure hunter who eluded authorities for more than two years and has refused to answer questions about missing coins from a shipwreck was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison by a U.S. judge.

Thomas "Tommy" G. Thompson, 63, pleaded guilty to criminal contempt, as did his girlfriend, after they were captured in January, but he has not answered questions about the coins as he had promised in his plea agreement.

U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley, who earlier on Tuesday rejected a request for a continuance, also sentenced Thompson to one year of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 208 hours of community service in the hearing in Columbus.

Thompson, who sat in a wheelchair and wore bright orange jail scrubs, told Marbley he suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome and had suffered a stroke, short-term memory loss and other physical problems. He apologized for not appearing before the court as ordered to answer questions.

"I just want you to know you could be giving me a death sentence," Thompson said after Marbley sentenced him.

A hearing on possible additional contempt orders began immediately after sentencing.

