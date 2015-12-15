(Recasts, adds details on sentence, background)
By Kathy Lynn Gray
COLUMBUS, Ohio Dec 15 An Ohio treasure hunter
who eluded authorities for more than two years and has refused
to disclose the whereabouts of hundreds of gold coins his
company recovered from an 1850s shipwreck was sentenced on
Tuesday to two years in prison.
Thomas "Tommy" G. Thompson, 63, pleaded guilty to criminal
contempt, as did his girlfriend, after they were captured in
January, but he has not answered questions about the coins as he
had promised in his plea agreement.
The criminal contempt sentence will not take effect and
Thompson will remain jailed and fined $1,000 a day until he
answers questions about the 500 gold coins, U.S. District Judge
Algenon Marbley ruled.
Marbley also sentenced him to one year of supervised
release, a $250,000 fine and 208 hours of community service.
Thompson, who sat in a wheelchair and wore bright orange
jail scrubs, told Marbley he suffered from chronic fatigue
syndrome and had suffered a stroke, short-term memory loss and
other physical problems. He apologized for not appearing before
the court as ordered to answer questions.
"I just want you to know you could be giving me a death
sentence," Thompson said after his sentencing.
Thompson's company, Columbus Exploration, confirmed in 1988
it had found the wreck of the SS Central America, which sank in
1857 off the coast of South Carolina, killing more than 400
people.
The company brought up gold coins and bars worth millions
from the ship, which had been carrying up to 21 tons of gold
from California mines when it sank. Members of his team and
investors later accused Thompson of failing to pay them and
filed a civil lawsuit against him.
Arrest warrants were issued after Thompson skipped an August
2012 court hearing to account for the location of the gold coins
and money, and Alison Antekeier, his then assistant, failed to
appear as a witness in the civil case in November 2012.
Authorities found the pair in Florida in January where they
were living under assumed names at a hotel and paying living
expenses with cash. They also had $425,380 in cash, which
authorities seized.
Thompson and Antekeier agreed to forfeit the cash and to
help identify missing assets from the shipwreck. They were
extradited to Ohio, where the civil litigation was being heard.
Antekeier was sentenced in October to serve a month in jail,
plus house arrest after taking into account time served.
