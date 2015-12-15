(Recasts, adds details on sentence, background)

By Kathy Lynn Gray

COLUMBUS, Ohio Dec 15 An Ohio treasure hunter who eluded authorities for more than two years and has refused to disclose the whereabouts of hundreds of gold coins his company recovered from an 1850s shipwreck was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison.

Thomas "Tommy" G. Thompson, 63, pleaded guilty to criminal contempt, as did his girlfriend, after they were captured in January, but he has not answered questions about the coins as he had promised in his plea agreement.

The criminal contempt sentence will not take effect and Thompson will remain jailed and fined $1,000 a day until he answers questions about the 500 gold coins, U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley ruled.

Marbley also sentenced him to one year of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 208 hours of community service.

Thompson, who sat in a wheelchair and wore bright orange jail scrubs, told Marbley he suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome and had suffered a stroke, short-term memory loss and other physical problems. He apologized for not appearing before the court as ordered to answer questions.

"I just want you to know you could be giving me a death sentence," Thompson said after his sentencing.

Thompson's company, Columbus Exploration, confirmed in 1988 it had found the wreck of the SS Central America, which sank in 1857 off the coast of South Carolina, killing more than 400 people.

The company brought up gold coins and bars worth millions from the ship, which had been carrying up to 21 tons of gold from California mines when it sank. Members of his team and investors later accused Thompson of failing to pay them and filed a civil lawsuit against him.

Arrest warrants were issued after Thompson skipped an August 2012 court hearing to account for the location of the gold coins and money, and Alison Antekeier, his then assistant, failed to appear as a witness in the civil case in November 2012.

Authorities found the pair in Florida in January where they were living under assumed names at a hotel and paying living expenses with cash. They also had $425,380 in cash, which authorities seized.

Thompson and Antekeier agreed to forfeit the cash and to help identify missing assets from the shipwreck. They were extradited to Ohio, where the civil litigation was being heard.

Antekeier was sentenced in October to serve a month in jail, plus house arrest after taking into account time served. (Reporting by Kathy Lynn Gray; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Peter Cooney)