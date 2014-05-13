MIAMI May 13 A shipwreck found off the north
coast of Haiti could be the 500-year-old remains of the Santa
Maria, which led Christopher Columbus's famed voyage to the New
World, according to a team of marine explorers.
"All the geographical, underwater topography and
archaeological evidence strongly suggests that this wreck is
Columbus' famous flagship, the Santa Maria," Massachusetts
marine investigator Barry Clifford said in a press release on
Tuesday.
"I am confident that a full excavation of the wreck will
yield the first-ever detailed marine archaeological evidence of
Columbus' discovery of America," he added.
Clifford, who led a reconnaissance expedition to the site,
will hold a press conference Wednesday morning at the Explorer's
Club in New York City to announce the discovery.
The Santa Maria was one of a fleet of three vessels that
departed Spain in 1492 looking for a shorter route to Asia. The
ship, after arriving near the Bahamas, drifted into a reef and
had to be abandoned. Columbus ordered sailors to build a fort
nearby before taking the remaining two ships back to Spain to
report his findings.
Clifford and his team first discovered the wreck in 2003,
but were unable to identify the ship. Yet the discovery of
Columbus' encampment on nearby Haiti and data from the
explorer's diary appear to prove the heavily decayed vessel on
the sea floor was the Santa Maria.
