(Updates with details from wine-tasting)
By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C., March 6 A bottle of wine
recovered intact four years ago from the 1864 wreck of a Civil
War blockade runner that sank off the coast of Bermuda was
uncorked and sipped by a panel of experts on Friday during a
food festival in Charleston, South Carolina.
The verdict: A heady sulphur bouquet with distinct notes of
saltwater and gasoline.
The wine was uncorked at a Charleston Wine + Food event
titled "From Deep Below: A Wine Event 150 Years in the Making."
About 50 people bought tickets to watch as a panel of wine
experts decanted and tasted it on Friday evening, organizers
said.
"I've had shipwreck wines before," master sommelier Paul
Roberts said. "They can be great."
This one, obviously, was not.
To peals of audience laughter, the panel said the cloudy
yellow-gray liquid smelled and tasted like a mixture of crab
water, gasoline, salt water and vinegar, with hints of citrus
and alcohol.
It could have been a Spanish fortified wine, a spirit, or
medicine. But after 151 years at the bottom of the ocean, it's
now mostly saltwater, they said.
Wine chemist Pierre Louis Teissedre of the University of
Bordeaux who had analyzed samples drawn through the cork earlier
said the "nose" of the wine was a room-clearing mix of camphor,
stagnant water, hydrocarbons, turpentine and sulphur.
Analysis showed it was 37 percent alcohol, he said.
The wine was one of five sealed bottles recovered by marine
archaeologists from the Mary-Celestia, an iron-hulled sidewheel
steamship that sank under mysterious circumstances during the
U.S. Civil War.
The boat was leaving Bermuda with supplies for the
Confederate states when it struck a reef and sank in six
minutes, said Philippe Rouja, a cultural anthropologist and
custodian of historic shipwrecks for the Bermudan government.
Whether the sinking was deliberate or accidental has been
debated.
Rouja and his brother, Jean-Pierre Rouja, were diving on the
shipwreck in 2011 after winter storms swept over the site when
they found a bottle of wine inside a secret boatswain's locker
in the bow.
Subsequent dives turned up the additional bottles, as well
as sealed bottles of perfume, women's shoes, hairbrushes and
pearl shell buttons, Philippe Rouja said.
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the end of the
Civil War, which was fought from 1861 to 1865 and began in
Charleston Harbor with the Battle of Fort Sumter.
(Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Writing by Colleen Jenkins;
Editing by Karen Brooks and Sandra Maler)