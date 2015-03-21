(Adds background, details)
March 21 The machete-wielding man who was shot
by police when he attacked security agents at a New Orleans
airport on Friday has died in hospital, police said on
Saturday.
Richard White, 63, was carrying six homemade explosives when
he attacked agents at the airport with wasp killer spray and a
machete. He had a history of mental illness, officials said.
"No one at this point in time has any notion of what
triggered this behavior," Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell
Normand said at a news conference earlier on Saturday.
"His family has been very cooperative. We have been able to
determine that there is a mental illness component here."
White died after the news conference, at around 4 p.m. local
time (2100 GMT), police said.
White sprayed the Transportation Security Administration
agents at about 8 p.m. on Friday at a security checkpoint at the
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
A TSA agent threw a bag at White and slowed him down. White
then brandished a machete and chased an unarmed TSA agent, until
he was shot three times by a sheriff's officer.
During the attack White dropped a bag containing a lighter
and six glass jars with cloth wicks in gasoline, commonly known
as a molotov cocktails, Normand said.
Officials found tanks of acetylene, freon and oxygen in
White's car at the airport, but do not know what their purpose
was.
White, who lived near the airport and had worked as a taxi
driver, refused some types of medical attention because of
religious beliefs, officials said.
Federal agents responded to the scene, the concourse was
cleared and planes were moved to other concourses.
Transportation Security Officer Carol Richel praised
Lieutenant Heather Slyve of the sheriff's office, who shot
White.
"Officer Slyve is my hero," Richel said. "She probably saved
my life because he was within inches of whacking me. ... She
saved a lot of people's lives. This man was swinging very hard
with the machete."
In November 2013, a lone gunman walked into the Los Angeles
International Airport carrying a semi-automatic rifle and opened
fire, killing a TSA agent and wounding three other people.
The agent killed in that attack, 39-year-old Gerardo
Hernandez, was the first officer slain in the line of duty since
the agency was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks.
(Reporting and writing by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago. Editing by
Andre Grenon)