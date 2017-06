PHOENIX At least one person has been wounded in a shooting at a high school in southeast Arizona, and a suspect is in custody, a sheriff's official said on Thursday.

The shooting occurred at a high school in Willcox, about 195 miles (314 km) southeast of Phoenix, at around 3:15 p.m. local time (2215 GMT), according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Department.

"There was one injury, possibly a student, non-life threatening, and possibly one in custody," sheriff's department spokeswoman Carol Capas told Reuters.

(Reporting y Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)