PHOENIX One person was wounded in a shooting at an Arizona high school baseball field on Thursday, and a suspect was in custody, police and sheriff's department officials said.

The shooting occurred at a high school in Willcox, about 195 miles (314 km) southeast of Phoenix, at around 3:15 p.m. local time (2215 GMT), according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Department.

"There was one injury, possibly a student, non-life threatening, and possibly one in custody," sheriff's department spokeswoman Carol Capas told Reuters.

Penny Bell, an administrative assistant at the Willcox police department, said Willcox High School was briefly locked down after the shooting. "The children have been released, so things are clearing up," Bell told Reuters by telephone.

Bell said an adult was in custody and that the shooting occurred at the school's baseball field.

The person wounded in the incident was in stable condition at Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Willcox, said Roland Knox, the hospital's chief executive. Knox declined to release any additional information.

On Monday three students were killed and two others wounded in a shooting in the cafeteria of an Ohio high school. The suspected 17-year-old gunman in that shooting has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated attempted murder and one count of felonious assault.

