By Daniel Wallis
Sept 15 The children of an Arizona gun range
instructor who was fatally shot by a 9-year-old girl with an Uzi
submachine gun are encouraging the child to find peace and say
they hope one day to give her a hug.
In a video message to the girl, the four children of
39-year-old Charles Vacca said she should put last month's
incident behind her and move forward with her life.
Vacca had been showing the girl how to fire the weapon at an
Arizona gun range when its recoil caused her to lose control of
the firearm in an incident that touched off renewed debate over
the wisdom of giving children access to high-powered firearms,
even in controlled environments such as shooting ranges.
"We don't know your name, but we're connected by this
tragedy," Vacca's children said in the video released at the end
of last week by the law firm retained by the family, Fennemore
Craig. "In the news, we're just called 'the family,' 'the
9-year-old girl,' 'the instructor.' But we do have names."
They said they and the girl were all living through an
ordeal they could not switch off.
"You're only 9 years old. We think about you. We are worried
about you. We pray for you, and we wish you peace. Our dad would
have wanted the same thing," said Vacca's 11-year-old son,
Christopher.
"Someday we hope we could meet you, hug you, and tell you
that it's OK."
Vacca's daughter Elizabeth, 15, said her father was funny
and strong, a protector, a hero and a friend.
"He was a good man," she said. "Our dad would want you to
know that you should move forward with your life. You should not
let this define you. You should love yourself, and love your
family."
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has said no criminal
charges are pending from the shooting incident, which it has
dubbed an "industrial accident." State occupational health and
safety officials have opened their own investigation.
Marc Lamber, an attorney for Vacca's children, said his firm
would work with authorities and investigative agencies to
determine how the accident happened and how it could have been
prevented.
"Ultimately it is our hope that, through this process, we
will bring some semblance of closure to this family," he said.
