ATLANTA At least one student was wounded on Thursday in a shooting at a middle school in Atlanta, police said.

"There is one boy who was shot. He's OK," an Atlanta police spokeswoman told parents outside Price Middle School in southeast Atlanta.

An Atlanta fire department official identified the student as a 14-year-old, who was hit in the head and taken to hospital. The official added that a teacher was treated for superficial injuries at the scene.

MyFoxAtlanta.com said three suspects were in custody and the school was on lockdown after the shooting. Further details were not immediately available.

"I just heard that somebody's kid got shot. The police ain't telling us nothing," said Tekea Cowans, the mother of a 12-year-old boy at the school.

The shooting came as national debate rages over gun violence, especially in schools, after a gunman shot dead 20 students and six staff members at a Connecticut elementary school last month.

