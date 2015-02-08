ATLANTA Two children were among five people killed after a man opened fire in his ex-wife's suburban Atlanta home this weekend, police said on Sunday. Two other kids were critically injured, according to media reports.

The victims in Saturday's shooting were found lying in the street and inside the house near Douglasville, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Atlanta, said Lieutenant Glenn Daniel, a spokesman for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities did not immediately release the identity of the shooter, who also died in the incident, or his victims. The children involved in the shooting came from more than one family, police said.

"We're still piecing it all together," Daniel said.

Neighbors told WSB-TV in Atlanta that the shooter fired at his ex-wife, her new boyfriend and the children.

Two surviving children were in critical condition early on Sunday, Douglas County Coroner Randy Daniel told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper.

