LOS ANGELES, July 24 The latest issue of a
Batman comic series due to hit stores this week will be
postponed in light of the shooting rampage at a Batman movie in
Aurora, Colorado, DC Entertainment said on Tuesday.
"Out of respect for the victims and families in Aurora,
Colorado, DC Entertainment has made the decision to postpone the
release of BATMAN INC #3 for one month because the comic
contains content that may be perceived as insensitive in light
of recent events," DC Entertainment said in a statement.
Twelve people were killed and 58 injured in the midnight
shooting rampage at a screening last week for the new Batman
movie "The Dark Knight Rises."
Former neuroscience student James Eagan Holmes, 24, was
arrested behind the theater shortly after the shooting and
appeared in court for the first time on Monday pending formal
charges next week.
While DC Entertainment, a division of the Warner Bros
Entertainment, did not divulge the exact nature of the
"insensitive" imagery in the latest "Batman, Inc.," Chris
Burnham, the illustrator of the series, posted on Twitter that
the delay was "due some grim imagery that would seem wholly
inappropriate given the Aurora killings."
He added that there was a specific scene "that made DC & the
whole Bat-team say "Yikes." Too close for comfort."
"Batman, Incorporated," also known as "Batman, Inc.," is one
of 52 comic books, which includes other Batman-related series,
that DC Comics publishes every month. It was re-launched in May
this year and was due to release its third installment on
Wednesday. The new issue date will be Aug. 22.