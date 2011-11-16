BERKELEY, Calif. Nov 16 A University of California, Berkeley student who was shot in a campus computer lab not far from the scene of anti-Wall Street protests has died of his injuries, the university said on Wednesday.

UC Berkeley spokeswoman Gretchen Kell identified the man who was shot on Tuesday afternoon as 32-year-old Christopher Nathen Elliot Travis and said he had died of his wounds.

Kell said Travis was a student at the university.

University police have said officers shot Travis after he brandished a gun at them in a computer lab at the Haas School of Business.

University Police Chief Mitchell Celaya has said there was no indication that the shooting was related to the Berkeley protests linked to the anti-Wall Street protests against a financial system protesters say mostly benefits corporations and the wealthy. (Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Greg McCune)