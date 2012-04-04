One Goh is seen in this handout booking photo from the Alameda County Sheriffs Department released to Reuters April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alameda County Sheriff's Department/Handout

OAKLAND, California A former nursing student was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday in connection with a shooting rampage that left seven people dead and three others wounded at a small, Christian college in California this week.

The suspect, 43-year-old One Goh, who police said had been expelled from Oakland's Oikos University for "anger management" issues, was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. Monday's mass killing marked the deadliest outburst of gun violence at a U.S. college since a student at Virginia Tech University killed 32 people and wounded 25 others before taking his own life in April 2007.

(Reporting by Laird Harrison; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)