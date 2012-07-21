LOS ANGELES, July 20 "The Dark Knight Rises"
director Christopher Nolan called Friday's deadly shooting
rampage at a screening of the new movie in Colorado an
"unbearably savage" event for which he expressed his "profound
sorrow" to the victims and their families.
"Speaking on behalf of the cast and crew of 'The Dark Knight
Rises,' I would like to express our profound sorrow at the
senseless tragedy that has befallen the entire Aurora
community," Nolan said in a statement from his spokeswoman.
At a midnight screening of the blockbuster movie in Aurora,
Colorado, a Denver suburb, a gunman in a gas mask and body armor
killed 12 people and wounded 59 after opening fire on
moviegoers.
Nolan and the film's cast were in France on Friday, before
a premiere of "Dark Knight Rises" in Paris, which was canceled
by event organizers following the tragic shooting.
The Warner Bros. film studio, which is distributing the
film, issued a statement saying the company was "deeply
saddened" by the event and extended its sympathies to the
families and loved ones of the victims.
But the Oscar-nominated Nolan, considered among the movie
industry's top directors, had been silent for much of Friday
until his representative issued a statement in the afternoon.
"I would not presume to know anything about the victims of
the shooting but that they were there last night to watch a
movie. I believe movies are one of the great American art forms
and the shared experience of watching a story unfold on screen
is an important and joyful pastime," Nolan said.
"The movie theatre is my home, and the idea that someone
would violate that innocent and hopeful place in such an
unbearably savage way is devastating to me. Nothing any of us
can say could ever adequately express our feelings for the
innocent victims of this appalling crime, but our thoughts are
with them and their families."