Jan 2 The lawyer who filed and then quickly
withdrew a $100 million legal claim against the state of
Connecticut in the wake of the deadly Newtown elementary school
shooting said on Wednesday his motive in the case is to prevent
future school massacres and that he continues to investigate
evidence for a future claim.
New Haven, Connecticut-based attorney Irving Pinsky,
appearing on CNN, said his job is "to stop this happening
again."
"It hurts me, but I know it's coming," Pinsky said,
referring to the likelihood of a future attack on a school.
Pinsky, hired by the family of an unidentified six-year-old
girl who survived the attack, said 20-year-old Adam Lanza's
assault was a foreseeable event and officials failed to prevent
it. Lanza's Dec. 14 massacre left 20 first graders and six staff
members dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, the
second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.
"It had to be assumed that this was going to happen
somewhere, sometime," Pinsky said.
When pressed with indications that Sandy Hook Principal Dawn
Hochsprung, who was killed in the attack, had recently increased
security measures, which appears to have forced Lanza to shoot
his way through the main doors to gain entry to the school,
Pinsky replied the entrance was supposed to be constructed of
bulletproof glass.
Last week, Pinsky had filed notice with the state that he
was seeking permission to sue the State of Connecticut Board of
Education, Department of Education and Education Commissioner
for what he claims were lapses that allowed the attack to occur.
On Monday Pinsky dropped his claim, but said on CNN he has a
year to refile it and he is actively collecting evidence in that
effort, echoing comments he made to Reuters on Tuesday.
He added that the state is not the only target of his
investigation.
"We're not only going after the State of Connecticut,"
Pinsky said, without elaborating.
The survivor, referred to as Jill Doe, "has sustained
emotional and psychological trauma and injury, the nature and
extent of which are yet to be determined," the claim said.
On Monday, Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen called
the claim misguided and said a public policy response by the
U.S. Congress and the Connecticut state legislature would be
more appropriate than legal action, according to a spokeswoman.
By law, any claim against the state must be approved by the
state claims commissioner before it can move forward. The state
attorney general serves as the state's defense attorney.
Lanza shot and killed his mother and took his own life as
well, police said, in the violence which has prompted extensive
debate about gun control and the suggestion by the National
Rifle Association that schools be patrolled by armed guards.
Pinsky also indicated that backlash against him for filing
the claim, including death threats, played a role in the
decision to withdraw it. Asked why he had not chosen to pursue
the NRA for its role in promoting the proliferation of firearms
in the United States, Pinsky answered: "When you say something
about the NRA you get double bonus death threats."
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Nick Zieminski)