* Senator calls for study of videogame violence
* Multi-billion video industry declines comment
* TV watchdog group praises Hollywood for pulling violent
content
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 The multi-billion-dollar
videogame industry came under scrutiny on Wednesday after
Hollywood canceled, postponed or played down a slew of movies
and TV shows with violent content in the wake of last week's
shooting at a Connecticut elementary school.
In Washington, Senator John Rockefeller called for a
national study of the impact of violent videogames on children
and a review of the rating system.
Although investigators in Newtown, Connecticut, have given
no motive for Friday's shooting rampage, some U.S. media have
reported that the 20-year-old gunman played popular videogame
"Call of Duty" - in which players conduct simulated warfare
missions - in the basement of his home.
The gunman, Adam Lanza, killed himself at the scene after
gunning down 20 young children, six school employees and his
mother.
Rockefeller said he had long been concerned about the impact
of violent games and videos on children.
"Major corporations, including the video game industry, make
billions on marketing and selling violent content to
children. They have a responsibility to protect our children. If
they do not, you can count on the Congress to take a more
aggressive role," Rockefeller said in a statement.
The Entertainment Software Association, which represents the
$78 billion U.S. videogame industry, and major videogame makers,
did not return calls for comment on Wednesday.
NEW 'CALL OF DUTY,' 'HALO' GAMES RAKE IN BILLIONS
Activision Blizzard's latest title in its "Call of Duty"
franchise - "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" - hit $1 billion in
sales two weeks after its launch last month.
Other popular videogames include Microsoft's "Halo 4," in
which players kill evil aliens. The game racked up $220 million
in global sales on its launch day in November.
Mike Hickey, an analyst at National Alliance Capital
Markets, said backlashes against videogames were not rare, but
he was unaware of an instance of games being pulled off store
shelves in the past.
When the Columbine school shooting happened in 1999, there
was a similar outcry because the two perpetrators were students
who played the shooter game "Doom," Hickey told Reuters.
Executives at Hollywood movie studios and TV networks have
mostly laid low this week as Americans seek answers to the
Newtown slaughter, and discuss how to prevent similar gun
violence in the nation's schools, workplaces and entertainment
venues.
However, content seen as sensitive has been pulled from the
airwaves, including an episode of the SyFy TV series "Haven"
that contained violent scenes in a high school setting, and the
premiere next week of a TLC show called "Best Funeral Ever."
Discovery Channel canceled a third season of its reality
series "American Guns" about a family of gun makers. Some radio
stations stopped playing pop star Ke$ha's bubbly new single "Die
Young" to avoid any potential offense.
Glitzy red carpet premieres for violent upcoming new movies
"Jack Reacher," starring Tom Cruise, and "Django Unchained"
starring Jamie Foxx, were canceled out of respect for the
Newtown victims, but both movies will open in theaters as
planned in the next seven days.
INSENSITIVE TODAY, OK TOMORROW?
The Parents TV Council praised the response of the
entertainment industry this week, but said it shouldn't be
confined to the immediate aftermath of such tragedies.
"If a television network changes its programming because of
content that could be insensitive today, why would that same
content be appropriate at a later time?," council president Tim
Winter said in a statement.
"If producers and performers rightly question whether their
industry is complicit in creating a violent media culture that
feeds real-life tragedies, why would there be a later time to
produce and distribute more of it?," Winter added.
Most major Hollywood stars have remained silent about the
potential influence of violent movies on U.S. society. But
"Django Unchained" star Foxx was quoted as saying the movie
industry should not shirk its responsibility.
"We cannot turn our back and say that violence in films or
anything that we do doesn't have a sort of influence," Foxx was
quoted as saying while promoting the film in New York.
Director Quentin Tarantino called the Newtown shootings "a
horrible tragedy," but in an interview with CNN on Monday he
declined to link screen violence with real life events.
"This has gone back all the way down to Shakespeare's days
... when there's violence in the street, the cry becomes 'blame
the playmaker.' And you know, I actually think that's a very
facile argument to pin on something that's a real life tragedy,"
Tarantino said.