NEW YORK Dec 15 The victims in the Connecticut
school shooting all were shot more than once, the state medical
examiner said on Saturday.
The victims died of gunshot wounds and have been classified
as homicides, said H. Wayne Carver, Connecticut's chief medical
examiner. Twenty-eight people died in the massacre, including 20
students and six adults and the school, a woman at a nearby site
and the gunman himself.
The gunman used a rifle as his primary weapon, Carver said.
Each of the bodies Carver examined were shot three to 11
times, and all the victims were shot multiple times, he said. He
said he did seven of the autopsies.
He said the children he examined were wearing "cute kid
stuff."
The gunman killed himself in the shooting on Friday at Sandy
Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, authorities
said.