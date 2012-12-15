By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 15 A day after the Connecticut
elementary school massacre, a senior congressional Democrat on
Saturday called on U.S. lawmakers to pass sweeping new gun
control measures including banning assault weapons and
high-capacity clips, saying, "Politics be damned."
Representative John Larson, chairman of the House of
Representatives Democratic Caucus, gave a list of specific
policies he wanted the U.S. Congress to vote on quickly after
the mass shooting in his home state of Connecticut.
U.S. lawmakers have not approved a major new gun law since
1994, and they let a ban on certain semiautomatic rifles known
as assault weapons expire in 2004.
Hours after Friday's rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary
School, President Barack Obama called for the federal government
to prevent mass shootings "regardless of politics," but did not
offer details on policies he would seek. He reiterated his
commitment to "meaningful action" during his weekly radio
address on Saturday.
Twenty-eight people died in the incident - 20 schoolchildren
and six adults shot at the school, one woman at another nearby
site and the gunman.
The incident put renewed pressure on Obama and other
Democrats to reverse their years of caution about gun control
laws and address the easy availability of firearms. However, gun
control supporters face a Republican-led House that could block
such measures.
"There may not be a single cure-all for the violence in our
nation, however we must start the process and begin the deeper
and longer conversations that need to take place. Politics be
damned," Larson said in a statement.
"Of the 12 deadliest shootings in our nation's history, half
of them have happened in the last five years. And there is not a
single person in America who doesn't fear it will happen again."
BACKGROUND CHECKS
Larson said Congress must quickly vote on measures that
include requiring background checks for all gun sales, closing
"loopholes" on the terrorist watch list and banning assault
weapons and high-capacity clips.
Other Democrats, including Connecticut Senator Richard
Blumenthal, New York Representative Carolyn McCarthy and
California Representative George Miller, are calling for
stricter gun control after the shootings.
Blumenthal and Miller said they believe the nation should
have a "conversation" about gun control, but Blumenthal declined
to discuss his ideas at depth so soon after the shootings,
saying he wanted to show respect to the families of the victims.
McCarthy, whose husband was killed by a gunman on a commuter
train in 1993, said in a statement: "I agree, now is not the
time to talk about gun laws - the time for that conversation was
long before all those kids in Connecticut died."
McCarthy and other Democrats, who traditionally support gun
control, voiced skepticism about the call Obama made for
"meaningful action," mostly because of his lack of specificity.
"I'm not sure if the president meant it or if it was just
more rhetoric," a senior Democratic congressional aide said on
Saturday. "But if anything is ever going to happen on gun
control, now is the time. He is in a perfect position to act."
The aide said Obama should take advantage of having just won
a second term, which means he can act without worrying about
voter repercussions in the polls or donors withdrawing dollars.
Faced with intense lobbying by the National Rifle
Association and other gun groups, and fearful of a backlash from
gun-owning voters, most Democrats have stopped trying to pass
new laws.
According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the NRA did
not donate money to Obama during this year's presidential
election but sent funds to his Republican challenger Mitt
Romney.
In total, it donated $634,146 to Republicans during the 2012
election and $85,450 to Democrats.