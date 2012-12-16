(Corrects spelling of first name of Senator Feinstein in second
paragraph: Dianne instead of Diane)
* Feinstein plans to introduce legislation this week
* Schumer senses "tipping point" toward gun control
* Republican lawmaker signals continued opposition
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 Several Democratic lawmakers
called for a new push for U.S. gun restrictions on Sunday,
including a ban on military-style assault weapons, in the wake
of the Connecticut massacre in which 20 children and six adults
were gunned down in a school.
Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, the author of an
assault-weapons ban that lapsed in 2004, said she would
introduce new legislation this week. Senator Dick Durbin, the
chamber's No. 2 Democrat, said lawmakers would hold hearings on
gun control, and several others said they would devote new
attention to the long-ignored issue.
"I think we could be at a tipping point ... where we might
get something done," Senator Charles Schumer, another top Senate
Democrat, said on CBS's "Face the Nation."
Any effort to restrict access to high-powered weapons is
likely to face fierce opposition from many Republicans in
Congress who say restrictions violate the U.S. Constitution's
right to bear arms.
Gun control has been a low priority for most U.S.
politicians due to the widespread popularity of guns in America
and the clout of the pro-gun National Rifle Association. Most
Republicans and many Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid, are firm allies of the group.
Opinion polls have found Americans to be divided on the
issue even after other high-profile shooting incidents.
U.S. lawmakers have not approved a major new gun law since
1994.
Feinstein said her planned legislation would outlaw the
high-capacity magazines and military-style assault rifles that
have factored in many recent mass shootings, including Friday's
massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. People who own such weapons
now would not be required to give them up, Feinstein said.
She said she would introduce her bill in the
Democratic-controlled Senate soon, and a companion bill would be
introduced in the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives.
Connecticut's Democratic governor and two senators, one a
Democrat and one an independent, voiced support for an
assault-weapons ban or restrictions on high-capacity magazines.
'AN ARMED PEOPLE'
A Republican lawmaker signaled ongoing opposition to gun
control.
Asked on "Fox News Sunday" why Americans would need to own
semi-automatic weapons, Republican Representative Louie Gohmert
said, "Well, for the reason George Washington said: a free
people should be an armed people. It ensures against the tyranny
of the government, if they know that the biggest army is the
American people."
Gohmert added, "Once you start drawing the line, where do
you stop? ... Gun laws don't work."
President Barack Obama campaigned on gun control in 2008,
but he has expanded gun rights in his first four years in
office, signing legislation that would allow people to carry
weapons on Amtrak trains and in national parks.
He tearfully called for "meaningful action" to prevent
further tragedies on Friday, but the White House has declined to
say what measures he would support.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, an outspoken gun-control
advocate, said Obama will have to make the issue a priority to
get any new laws enacted.
"It's time for the president, I think, to stand up and lead
and tell this country what we should do - not go to Congress and
say, 'What do you guys want to do?' This should be his number
one agenda," Bloomberg said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy, who has met with
families of the victims of Friday's massacre, spoke of the need
for new gun control steps.
"These are assault weapons. You don't hunt deer with these
things. And I think that's the question that a lot of people are
going to have to resolve their own minds: Where should this line
get drawn?" Malloy added.
(Addtional reporting by Todd Eastham, Deborah Charles and
Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Will Dunham)