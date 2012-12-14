* Police say seven adults at school dead, including gunman
* One dead at related crime scene nearby
* Obama says "our hearts are broken"
By Dan Burns and Chris Kaufman
NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec 14 A heavily armed gunman
killed 26 people, including 20 children from 5 to 10 years old,
in a rampage at a Connecticut elementary school on Friday, one
of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.
The gunman - who according to a media report carried four
weapons and wore a bulletproof vest - was dead inside Sandy Hook
Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, state police
Lieutenant Paul Vance told a news conference.
Vance said authorities found 18 children and seven adults,
including the gunman, dead at the school, and two children were
pronounced dead later after being take to a hospital. Another
adult was found dead at a related crime scene in Newtown, he
said, bringing the toll to 28.
"Our hearts are broken today," President Barack Obama said
in an emotional televised address to the nation.
"Evil visited this community today," Connecticut Governor
Dannel Malloy told reporters.
Two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation
confirmed to Reuters the shooter had been identified as Adam
Lanza, 20. Adam's brother Ryan Lanza was "either in custody or
being questioned" at this hour, one of the sources said.
The New York Times reported that the gunman walked into a
classroom where his mother was a teacher, shot his mother and
then 20 students, most in the same classroom, b e fore shooting
five other adults and killing himself. One other person was shot
at the school and survived, the Times said.
The holiday season tragedy was the second shooting rampage
in the United States this week and the latest in a series of
mass killings this year, and was certain to revive a debate
about U.S. gun laws.
Chaos struck as children gathered in their classrooms for
morning meetings at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, a city of
27,000 in Fairfield County, about 80 miles (130 km) northeast of
New York City.
Police swarmed the scene and locked down the school, rushing
children to safety, some of them bloodied. Distraught parents
converged, frantically searching for their daughters and sons.
Neighbors and friends wandered in shock, looking for
information.
"It's hard to believe that anything like this could happen
in this town," said resident Peter Alpi, 70, as he fought back
tears. "It's a very quiet town. Maybe it's too quiet."
Hours later, Obama, wiping away tears and pausing to collect
his emotions, mourned the "beautiful little kids between the
ages of 5 and 10 years old" who were killed. He ordered flags
flown at half staff at U.S. public buildings.
"As a country, we have been through this too many times,"
Obama said, ticking off a list of recent shootings.
"We're going to have to come together and take meaningful
action to prevent more tragedies like this, regardless of the
politics," Obama said in apparent reference to the influence of
the National Rifle Association over members of Congress.
Obama remains committed to trying to renew a ban on assault
weapons, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.
BLOODIED CHILDREN LEAVE SCHOOL
Vance said the shootings took place in two rooms of Sandy
Hook Elementary School, which teaches children from kindergarten
through fourth grade, roughly aged 5 to 10.
Witnesses reported hearing dozens of shots; some said as
many as 100 rounds.
"It was horrendous," said parent Brenda Lebinski, who rushed
to the school where her daughter is in the third grade.
"Everyone was in hysterics - parents, students. There were kids
coming out of the school bloodied. I don't know if they were
shot, but they were bloodied."
Lebinski said a mother who was at the school during the
shooting told her a "masked man" entered the principal's office
and may have shot the principal. Lebinski, who is friends with
the mother who was at the school, said the principal was
"severely injured."
Lebinski's daughter's teacher "immediately locked the door
to the classroom and put all the kids in the corner of the
room."
Melissa Murphy, who lives near the school, monitored events
on a police scanner.
"I kept hearing them call for the mass casualty kit and
scream, 'Send everybody! Send everybody!'" Murphy said. "It
doesn't seem like it can be really happening. I feel like I'm in
shock."
The toll exceed that of one of the most notorious U.S.
school shootings, the 1999 rampage at Columbine High School in
Littleton, Colorado, where two teenagers killed 13 students and
staff before killing themselves.
A girl interviewed by NBC Connecticut described hearing
seven loud "booms" while she was in gym class. Other children
began crying and teachers moved the students to a nearby office,
she said.
"A police officer came in and told us to run outside and so
we did," the unidentified girl said on camera.
In Hoboken, New Jersey, police cordoned off a block in
connection with the Connecticut shootings, but an officer told
reporters there was no body inside, contrary to an earlier media
report.
The United States has experienced a number of mass shooting
rampages this year, most recently in Oregon, where a gunman
opened fire at a shopping mall on Tuesday, killing two people
and then himself.
The deadliest came in July at a midnight screening of a
Batman film in Colorado that killed 12 people and wounded 58.
The Connecticut shootings appear certain to trigger renewed
debate over U.S. gun laws. New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg,
founder of the advocacy group Mayors Against Illegal Guns, said
it was "almost impossible to believe that a mass shooting in a
kindergarten class could happen.
"We need immediate action. We have heard all the rhetoric
before. What we have not seen is leadership - not from the White
House and not from Congress," Bloomberg said. "That must end
today."
In 2007, 32 people were killed at Virginia Tech university
in the deadliest act of criminal gun violence in U.S. history.
In another notorious school shooting outside the United
States, a gunman opened fire in 1996 in an elementary school in
Dunblane, Scotland, and killed 16 children and an adult before
killing himself.